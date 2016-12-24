A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being found stabbed in an apartment building hallway in the Moss Park area. 

Police say they were called to a building in the Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street East just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. 

That's where they say a man was found with serious injuries.

Officers are still at the scene investigating. 

There is no information on a suspect at this time. 