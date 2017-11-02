The province is sending in a team to winterize the drug overdose prevention tent in Moss Park so it can stay open as colder weather approaches, according to the Minister of Health and Long Term Care.

"That team of logisticians will be providing really an industrial military-calibre tent with proper insulation, proper heating, proper ventilation to improve the conditions — particularly as we get closer to even colder temperatures," said Dr. Eric Hoskins.

The health minister was on CBC's Radio's Metro Morning explaining how the Emergency Management Assistance Team will get to work Thursday afternoon.

Harm reduction workers first set up the outdoor site in August to respond to a spike in overdoses that caused several deaths in Toronto.

But on Wednesday, the volunteers raised concerns that the overdose prevention tent could be forced to close by the end of the month due to cold weather.

Hoskins explained why he couldn't let that happen.

"I've always said that the work that the harm-reduction workers, the professionals at Moss Park, are doing is both necessary and professional and they're saving lives," he said. "They've got a very strong record of saving lives. So we need to support that every way we can."

Officials want exemption for fourth supervised-injection site

Some 865 Ontarians died as a result of opiod overdoses last year, said Hoskins, and "we know that number is creeping higher this year — we're seeing more people in emergency rooms."

The plan to help the Moss Park site stay open is only temporary, while officials wait on the federal government to grant an exemption for a fourth supervised-injection site in downtown Toronto.

The province is requesting that the Fred Victor Centre be the location of the indoor site across the street from Moss Park.

But Coun. Joe Cressy, chair of the Toronto Drug Strategy, said people are continuing to die and the city shouldn't have to wait on the federal government.

"If the federal law isn't changed, then partners at the provincial and municipal level have an ethical obligation to ignore it," Cressy told Metro Morning.

But it might not need to come to that this time.

The health minister said he signed a funding letter for the Fred Victor Centre pledging $500,000 to operate the safe-injection site when approval is given. He is hopeful that the federal exemption could be granted within a number of days.