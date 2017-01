Morris Dadoun, an 84-year-old Toronto man, will be the oldest competitor at the PokerStars Championship Bahamas event in Nassau, which kicks off Friday.

Dadoun has been playing "a friendly game" of poker with friends every week for about four decades.

He told CBC Toronto's Greg Ross that he qualified for the tournament because he takes chances when he plays poker.

Dadoun's other secret for poker success?

"They tell me that I have a poker face, but I don't know how a poker face is," Dadoun said.