Man in his 20s dead in motorcycle crash in Etobicoke

Collision on Martin Grove Road near Belfield Road occurred between motorcycle, truck

CBC News ·
A man in his 20s is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor trailer in Etobicoke early Wednesday, paramedics say. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The collision occurred near Martin Grove Road and Vulcan Street, north of Belfield Road. Paramedics said they were called to the scene at 3:28 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police have closed Martin Grove Road between Bethridge Road and Belfield Road as officers investigate.

