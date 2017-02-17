More than a dozen people gathered outside a mosque in the heart of downtown Toronto with loudspeakers and banners in hand, shouting slogans about banning Islam as Muslims gathered to pray inside.

The protest happened outside Masjid Toronto on Dundas Street East near Church Street.

The shouting was so loud that Tara Goldblatt, who works in a nearby building on the 21st floor said she could hear it from inside her office.

When she came down to see what was going on, she says she saw some 15 people screaming, some blocking the path of those trying to enter the mosque.

"The response from the people who were trying to get inside was very sort of, 'Oh well, they're entitled to their opinion' and, 'Oh well, I guess that's just part of life,'" Goldblatt said.

"And it makes me really angry because that's just part of life and it's not freedom of speech. It's awful and hateful and it shouldn't be allowed."

A Facebook post by a group called "Never Again Canada," celebrated the incident as "great rally today in support of free speech."

"We will never be silenced," the post said.