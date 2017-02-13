Environment Canada says Toronto could get even more snow on Monday.

There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries Monday morning in the city, with a high of 0 C.

On Tuesday, there's a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon, with a high of 4 C, and a 40 per cent chance of flurries at night.

Use caution when commuting this morning and adjust your driving to winter weather and road conditions. #CityofToronto pic.twitter.com/Q0b8liHPBr — @TorontoComms

Several crashes overnight

The wet weather follows heavy snowfall over the weekend. Nearly 15 centimetres of snow fell on Sunday, leading to more than 300 crashes in the Greater Toronto Area and hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

There were also a few crashes overnight, including a deadly collision between a mini van and a pick-up truck near Bathurst Street and King Road around 4 a.m., York Regional Police said.

One driver died in the crash.

A Nissan Sentra crashed into a pole near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street, in part because of the weather conditions. (Michael Cole/CBC)

And before 3 a.m., a Nissan Sentra crashed into a pole near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street. Toronto police said the crash appeared to be weather-related and due to driver error.

Police also said a car hit a pole in the area of Dupont Street and Manning Avenue, causing downed wires and leading to road closures in the area.

COLLISION:

Dupont St + Manning Av

-Car struck pole

-injuries not life threatening

-Wires down

-Portions of road closed

#271914

^dh — @TPSOperations

School bus cancelled in some areas

The weather has also led to school bus cancellations in parts of Ontario.

All school buses are cancelled in Dufferin County, and in Zone 1 (Brock) of the Durham Catholic District School Board.

All Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario and Upper Canada District School Board transportation is also cancelled for the day.