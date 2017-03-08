The number of mumps cases in Toronto has gone up by four, bringing the total to 32 confirmed cases in the city this year, according to Toronto Public Health and the Toronto District School Board.

Three additional cases are in people between the ages of 18 and 35, the demographic most of the patients fall into, according to Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health. The fourth case is a student at Davisville Junior Public School.

One of the new cases was a contact of a previously known case, Dubey told CBC Toronto in a statement.

The department is investigating any other potential links between the cases.

The additional cases come a day after Toronto Public Health confirmed that three cases in the outbreak are from three different local schools.

Shari Schwartz-Maltz, a spokeswoman for the Toronto District School Board, said Wednesday that the board has been notified of a fourth case within its schools.

The total number of cases has been ticking upwards over the past few weeks, with cases initially tied to downtown Toronto's west-end bar scene, mostly among 18 to 35-year-olds. TPH sent letters to west-end bars, restaurants and schools to remind people to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date.