OPP tracking moose on the loose in Markham near Buttonville Airport

Ontario Provincial Police is tracking a moose on the loose in the Rouge River north of Toronto.

The moose has been seen running nearby Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue

CBC News ·
A moose on the loose wanders through a residential area in Markham near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 7. (@imjustbonniie/Twitter)

The moose is southeast of the Buttonville Airport in Markham. 

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said Friday that the moose seems to be staying in the river, near Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue.

"That may be his natural habitat. We're just keeping an eye on him to make sure he doesn't continue out on the road and put the public at risk," Schmidt told CBC Toronto.

'This is a serious issue'

"If that's where he stays, then that's where he belongs and that's where he lives," he added.
Ontario provincial police are tracking a moose that is running loose near Buttonville Airport in Markham. 0:08

Schmidt said an animal of this size could "easily" end up in the occupant compartment of a vehicle and cause serious injuries or fatalities. 

"This is a serious issue. We certainly don't want the animal to get hurt.  We don't want anyone in the public, any drivers, to get hurt," he said.

 "And we don't want to stress out the animal either. Let's just let him get back into his natural habitat."

He urged drivers to avoid the animal. 
A moose, not this one, is on the loose near Buttonville Airport north of Toronto. The moose pictured here is one that was found in Calgary last year before it was tranquilized and relocated. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

