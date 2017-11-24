OPP tracking moose on the loose in Markham near Buttonville Airport
The moose has been seen running nearby Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue
Ontario Provincial Police is tracking a moose on the loose in the Rouge River north of Toronto.
The moose is southeast of the Buttonville Airport in Markham.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said Friday that the moose seems to be staying in the river, near Highway 7 and Woodbine Avenue.
"That may be his natural habitat. We're just keeping an eye on him to make sure he doesn't continue out on the road and put the public at risk," Schmidt told CBC Toronto.
'This is a serious issue'
Schmidt said an animal of this size could "easily" end up in the occupant compartment of a vehicle and cause serious injuries or fatalities.
"This is a serious issue. We certainly don't want the animal to get hurt. We don't want anyone in the public, any drivers, to get hurt," he said.
"And we don't want to stress out the animal either. Let's just let him get back into his natural habitat."
<a href="https://twitter.com/CP24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CP24</a> MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IN MARKHAM LOL <a href="https://t.co/BdWo6uf3xk">pic.twitter.com/BdWo6uf3xk</a>—@imjustbonniie
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseOnTheLoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseOnTheLoose</a>....<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy404?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy404</a> near the Buttonville Airport<br>Be aware, drive with caution.<a href="https://twitter.com/ONresources?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONresources</a> assisting<br>Updates to follow <a href="https://t.co/GQ7N2zfJNY">pic.twitter.com/GQ7N2zfJNY</a>—@OPP_HSD
