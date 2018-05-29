Man killed in Monday night Yorkville shooting

A man in his 20s was killed Monday night in a shooting at Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue.

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting the sound of three gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk.

Shooting: Bay St/ Yorkville Ave.. reports that someone has been shot. 3 Shots reported. Person lying on the sidewalk. Unconfirmed. Units responding. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO965468?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO965468</a>^adc —@TPSOperations

The victim was located, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.

The intersection had been shut down for the police investigation, but reopened early Tuesday morning.