Man killed in Monday night Yorkville shooting

A man in his 20s was killed Monday night in a shooting at Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue.

Paramedics confirm that man in his 20s was pronounced dead near intersection of Bay and Yorkville

Shattered glass in a shop window close to where a man in his 20s was shot to death on Monday night in Yorkville. (Philippe de Montigny/Radio-Canada)

Police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting the sound of three gunshots and a man lying on the sidewalk. 

The victim was located, and was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics. 

The intersection had been shut down for the police investigation, but reopened early Tuesday morning. 

The intersection of Bay and Yorkville was closed overnight and reopened before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

