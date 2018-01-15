'Widespread' snow approaching Toronto, just in time for the afternoon commute

Bands of snow approaching Toronto could make for a messy afternoon commute, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a weather advisory about the approaching system late Monday morning, warning that a "widespread area of snow" is scheduled to hit the city by late afternoon or early evening.

It comes on the heels of an earlier system that caused issues this morning.

Snowfall totals of 5 cm are likely by tonight, and areas closer to Lake Ontario could see as much as 10 cm.

"Roads may quickly become snow covered and icy," the statement reads. "Visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands."

The snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.