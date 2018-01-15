Skip to Main Content
'Widespread' snow approaching Toronto, just in time for the afternoon commute

Environment Canada is warning that Toronto could be in for a messy commute as a "widespread area of snow" is on track to hit the city by late afternoon or early evening.

Up to 5 cm is expected by tonight, with as much as 10 cm near Lake Ontario

Some areas close to the lakeshore could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by late Monday night. (Dario Ayala/Reuters)

Bands of snow approaching Toronto could make for a messy afternoon commute, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a weather advisory about the approaching system late Monday morning, warning that a "widespread area of snow" is scheduled to hit the city by late afternoon or early evening.

It comes on the heels of an earlier system that caused issues this morning.

Snowfall totals of 5 cm are likely by tonight, and areas closer to Lake Ontario could see as much as 10 cm.

"Roads may quickly become snow covered and icy," the statement reads. "Visibilities are expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands."

The snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, an extreme cold weather alert issued by the city's medical officer of health over the weekend ended early Monday morning.
