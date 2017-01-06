In what some are calling the latest "Skydome to Rogers Centre" switch-up, Budweiser and Live Nation Entertainment have teamed up to revitalize the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, including changing the name of the outdoor music venue to Budweiser Stage.

Summer concerts will now be hosted at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, the new name for the Molson Amphitheatre. (Canadian Amphitheatre)

"Our partnership marks the beginning of great things to come for music fans from coast to coast," said Todd Allen, vice-president, marketing, Labatt Breweries of Canada, in a press release.

"We're also thrilled that the iconic venue for musicians at Ontario Place will carry the name Budweiser Stage, and that music fans will now be able to enjoy Canada's most popular beer at the country's premier music venue."

It seems, for now, concert-goers aren't sharing the same enthusiasm.

Will most likely never refer to the Molson Canadian Amphitheater as the Budweiser Stage — @emgogg

The Molson Amphitheatre is pulling a SkyDome and changing to a way worse name… the Budweiser Stage. 😒 — @KyleDYoung

Molson Amphitheatre is now called Budweiser Stage? FOH! In related news, Rogers Centre is still the Skydome — @peekay1

Not so fast, Molson fans. With this new deal, the partners have also announced they'll be decreasing wait times through adding more concession locations, adding more cashless payment options, refurbishing all concession stands and enhancing pre-shows by allowing you to enter the venue sooner. Of course, you'll also be able to sip on a Bud.

Did the Molson Amphitheatre really just change its name to the Budweiser stage ? Lame af — @Mattysia

Budweiser Stage is a hideous name. — @aderaro

Is this a joke? No details, no consultation, no public input. https://t.co/yZ9y2n22g0 — @m_layton

The companies are promising continued access to popular musicians and artists, and a greater selection of beverages to choose from than ever before.

Molson amplitheatre changed names to Budweiser stage; finally a $20 beer worth drinking — @Gerrit_Herralea

Budweiser is also involved in Toronto music events like North by Northeast (NXNE).