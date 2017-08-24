A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife and fellow physician, Dr. Elana Fric, is seeking bail.

Mohammed Shamji was at the 361 University Ave. courthouse Thursday along with his lawyers for a bail review. The details of the proceedings are under a publication ban.

Shamji has remained in custody since his arrest in December after Fric's body was discovered in a suitcase near an underpass in Vaughan, Ont.

Fric, a respected family physician and mother of three, was found to have died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma.

The headline-making case shook Ontario's medical community and sparked dialogue about intimate partner violence.