A 28-year-old gymnastics coach in Mississauga faces five charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged student over a period of several years.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release on Monday that investigators were contacted earlier this month by a girl, 15, who reported numerous sex-related incidents that are alleged to have happened over four years.

On Jan. 26, 2018, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for the coach, Scott McFarlane. He turned himself in to police three days later.

McFarlane has been charged with:

Sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Child luring under 16-years-old.

Making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

Indecent exposure to person under 16 years of age.

McFarlane also coached in Oakville, Ont., Ottawa and Western Canada, the news release said.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims. Anyone who had contact with him is urged to contact police.

McFarlane has been suspended indefinitely by Gymnastics Canada and Gymnastics Ontario.

"Gymnastics Canada has a zero tolerance policy for any type of behaviour that puts the safety and well- being of our participants at risk," said Richard Crépin, chair of Gymnastics Canada's board of directors, in a statement issued Monday.

"Our hearts go out to the victim in this case, and we want her, and the rest of our community to know that we will not rest until this type of behaviour no longer finds a home in the sport of gymnastics."

Gymnastics BC also issued a statement of its own, saying that McFarlane has "previously worked as a guest coach" at training camps in the province. The organization added that it has not received any complaints or allegations against him, but given his suspension from Gymnastics Canada, he is now ineligible to coach in B.C.

McFarlane's arrest comes days after the disgraced former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar admitted to molesting some of the top gymnasts in the U.S., including several Olympians, over many years and pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct. He was already serving a lengthy sentence for possession of child pornography.

Nassar's sentencing hearing saw some 160 women and girls provide a powerful series of victim impact statements to the court.