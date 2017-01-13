An Ontario court heard testimony from a firefighter Friday about the extensive damage caused by an explosion and fire at a Mississauga warehouse more than two years ago, in which four firefighters were injured.

The numbered company that owned the warehouse at 2797 Thamesgate Drive, 2358034 Ontario Ltd, and the firm that rented it, G.E. Forwarders Ltd., are both on trial in the Ontario Court of Justice, facing one charge each under the Ontario Fire Code.

They`re accused of creating a hazard by housing aerosols without a sufficient sprinkler system.

Mississauga firefighter Chris Isaac testified that as the fire inspector on scene, he couldn't say where the aerosols were stored because of the damage to the building.

The warehouse explosion in April 2014 knocked windows out of this Mississauga fire truck. Parts of the vehicle also melted. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

Just after 4:30 am ET on April 23, 2014, firefighters were called out to a fire at an industrial warehouse just north of Pearson International Airport.

As firefighters attempted to enter the building, a large explosion caused a wall to collapse, briefly trapping them inside.

Four firefighters were injured, one critically.

At the time, Mississauga deputy fire chief Greg Laing told the media that the firefighters were not aware the building contained explosive materials.

The City of Mississauga has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the landlord and tenant of the warehouse.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office (OFM) has ruled the fire was accidental. It won't release any other details of its investigation until the court proceedings are completed, said OFM spokesperson Carol Gravelle.

The corporations could be fined up to $100,000 if the court rules they violated the Ontario Fire Code.