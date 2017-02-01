Ghassan Souki arrived in Canada four months ago, fleeing death, terror and bloodshed in his native Syria.

When he saw that Muslims had been the target of a gunman in Quebec City, he said he was devastated to see this level of violence in his new homeland. To learn that six people had died in the attack at Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec.

But he found hope in Mississauga Wednesday night.

More than 200 people gathered at Mississauga city hall Wednesday to pay tribute to those killed in the Quebec City shootings. (Barry Smith/CBC)

There, amid candlelight, prayers and a crowd of hundreds, the newcomer said that he felt reassured by the messages of unity and support by leaders of varying political stripes. Even more so, he said, as leaders of varying faiths and cultural communities echoed those sentiments.

"I love Canada," Souki said after the vigil at city hall. "I saw Christian, Muslims, saw everyone together, no issues between religions."

'We stand with all of Canada to condemn this act of barbarism on our soil.' - Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie

Police have charged Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. They may lay additional charges as two of the 19 people wounded remained in critical condition when health officials provided an update on Tuesday night.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie decried the mass shooting at the gathering Wednesday.

"We stand with all of Canada to condemn this act of barbarism on our soil," she said in an interview following the vigil. "We're continuing to pray for those victims who are continuing to recover from their injuries," she said.

Imam Hamid Slimi, centre, said he was encouraged by the community's support at Wednesday's vigil. (Barry Smith/CBC)

'Still a lot of good'

"We are still a beacon to the rest of the world of how people of all different faiths and cultures can live, work, and pray side by side," the mayor said.

Imam Hamid Slimi of the Sayeda Khadija Centre agreed with the mayor, saying both the vigil and the public's support in the past days have underscored how open and welcoming Canada can be.

"In spite of [this] tragedy it brought the best of this country together — from [the] government, to the mayors, to the churches to the synagogues," he said. "I have to say that it brought a lot of hope and a lot of joy in the sense that there's still a lot of good here."