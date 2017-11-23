Peel Regional Police have identified a man killed in a triple stabbing in Mississauga Wednesday night as 22-year-old Heidrah Shraim.

Shraim was one of three people located by officers around 7:30 p.m. at Meadowvale Town Centre, where police were called for reports of a fight.

Officers arrived to find the three male victims suffering stab wounds. Two of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while Shraim was rushed to local hospital where he died of his injuries.

His death marks Peel Region's 15th homicide of the year.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the stabbing, and are appealing to the public for surveillance video or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3205, or leave an anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).