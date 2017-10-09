Early Sunday morning, Khaled Alawad stood outside the Mississauga townhouse he calls home and watched it burn in a fiery blaze.

As a Syrian refugee, Alawad knows a thing or two about starting over. His family came to Canada just 20 months ago.

He had hopes when his family settled into the home that it just might be their last move — at least for now.

Nearby, Martha Adu-Boateng, also a resident of the complex, watched a fireball engulf an upper room of the home where she lived with her widowed mother and three sisters.

Martha Adu-Boateng, left, a resident of the complex, watched a fireball engulf an upper room of the home where she lived with her sisters: Daniela, middle, Jennifer, right, Phoebe and widowed mother (not pictured). (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

"The only thing that dawned in my heart was, 'You're standing outside.'" Adu-Boateng recalls telling herself. "'Don't worry about the material stuff outside. Look to your left and right — you have your mom and sister by your side.'"

'Everything is gone'

Fire crews were called to the complex in the Bloor Street and Dixie Road area around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a unit on fire. They arrived to find flames racing through the complex's attic spaces, destroying a dozen units and leaving 25 people displaced.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and another a leg injury, but miraculously all of the residents got outside to safety in time and none were injured.

That fact isn't lost on residents, who say they couldn't be more thankful — especially on this Thanksgiving weekend.

"Everything is gone by the fire. [There's] nothing," said Alawad's wife, Jody Moussa Ahmed, revisiting the scene. "But when I see my children and my husband [safe], that's important."

Officers were called to the complex on Saturday hours for a 'disturbance,' Peel police say. It's unknown if that incident has any connection to the blaze. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

But days after the blaze, Peel Regional Police are still trying to determine the cause and whether it was at all suspicious. The Office of the Fire Marshall released the scene Sunday, but there remains no word on how the flames broke out and who, if anyone, is responsible.

Also unknown is whether an altercation at the home hours earlier has any connection to the fire.

Alawad describes a troubling incident taking place around 7 p.m. Saturday involving a man barging into his home claiming a bicycle belonging to the father of three as his own.

"He said bad words for me, and for my family and for Syria. He said, 'I will be back to you and show you.'"

Surprise acts of kindness

On Monday, police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with that altercation. His charges include mischief over $5,000, uttering death threats and assault with a weapon.

Meanwhile, Adu-Boateng and her family spent Thanksgiving in a hotel, where friends have been visiting bringing much-needed supplies.

They also learned a friend set up a GoFundMe campaign to help them recover and say they've been blown away by the support.

"We've been through a lot… But we have family, friends, church, everyone just being our backbone and we just want to thank each person who has put penny into our family — and prayers," nursing student Jennifer Adu-Boateng said.

Alawad also got some welcome news Monday morning — a phone call from a stranger in Toronto who heard about what happened and wanted to help.

Fire crews were called to the complex in the Bloor Street and Dixie Road area around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a unit on fire. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

"I need to support you," he says the man said over the phone who, Alawad says, offered the family an apartment rent-free for one year.

It turns out that stranger came to Canada from Iran three decades ago as a refugee himself.

The plan is to move in within a week.

The gesture, he says, was something he never expected. And the altercation Saturday evening hasn't shaken his faith in Canada, his new home.

"You will find bad people and good people everywhere: in Arab countries, in Canada, in the U.S. This could happen anywhere. Thanks for everything," he said.

Besides the acts of kindness from strangers, residents say they've been also touched by the support from a local school board, city council and the Red Cross.

"I'm holding onto the tears. It's tough. I can't lie but I'm just grateful," Martha Adu-Boateng said.

"I think this incident made me appreciate how much life is worth, and this Thanksgiving we lost everything, but we have the gift of life."