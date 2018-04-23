Fire officials to probe cause of townhouse blaze that killed 2 in Mississauga

Fire officials are trying to determine the cause of a townhouse blaze that killed a man and a woman in Mississauga on Sunday.

Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said investigators, along with officials from Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal, are expected to gather at the scene of the fire on Monday.

Beckett could not confirm if a barbecue, seen lying on its side in front of the townhouse on Monday, was responsible for the fire and led to an explosion.

"All that is speculation at this time," Beckett said.

A barbeque lies on its side in front of a townhouse that caught fire on Sunday in Mississauga. (Alison Chiasson/CBC) "The investigation will look at that for sure, but we are not making any determination at this time whether the barbecue was or was not involved in it."

Beckett said there are reports that the couple were cooking outside at the time of the fire.

"The whereabouts of the barbecue at the time will be part of the investigation," he said.

The fire extensively damaged the townhouse. (Alison Chiasson/CBC) Fire crews were called to the townhouse on South Millway, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Erin Mills Parkway, at about 7:35 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke. Beckett said they had to knock down the fire before they could enter the home.

Once inside, crews found the man and woman unconscious.

Both people, believed to be between the ages of 50 and 65, were removed from the townhouse and Peel paramedics used CPR in an attempt to revive them.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Mississauga Fire and Peel police have not released their names and exact ages.

On Sunday night, crews said the fire extensively damaged the townhouse, but no other homes were affected.