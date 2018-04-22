Man and woman dead following Mississauga townhouse fire

A man and a woman have both died following a house fire in Mississauga Sunday evening.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services received a call about the fire around 7:35 p.m.

Fire crews say the townhouse is significantly damaged as a result of the fire but no other homes were affected.

Peel paramedics say when they arrived on South Millway in response to the house fire, they were presented with the two victims, both between the ages of 50 and 65, who were pulled out of the home by Mississauga fire.

Both patients were without vital signs but were actively being resuscitated, Peel paramedics say.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, and paramedics attempted to revive the woman, who fire crews say was in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Mississauga fire says that the fire is under control, but they are monitoring for hotspots.