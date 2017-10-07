An early morning townhouse complex fire in Mississauga has slightly injured two firefighters, displaced at least 25 people and damaged at least 10 to 12 units, a fire official says.

Platoon Chief Alan Hills, of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said crews were called at a townhouse fire at 1560 Bloor St., near Havenwood Drive, east of Dixie Road at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday.

All residents of the units were able to get out safely, he said.

Hills said the fire is now under control.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, while the other suffered a leg injury. Both were transported by Peel Regional Paramedic Services to a local hospital.

Hills described the blaze as a "large loss fire" and said an estimate of the damage was not available.

Fire continues at 1560 Bloor, Miss. Medics asses 4 patients, 2 transported to local ER for minor injuries and further assessment. pic.twitter.com/l1MdWYJBiq — @Peel_Paramedics