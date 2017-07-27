A teenaged boy has been rushed to Sick Kids Hospital following a shooting at Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to a plaza in the area shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of an armed male, Const. Harinder Sohi told reporters at the scene.

After police arrived they had an "interaction with the male," Sohi said. Police contacted the province's Special Investigations Unit, which has taken over the investigation.

Peel paramedics told CBC Toronto the victim is 15 years old and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The SIU probes incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death or involve allegations of sexual assault.

According to Sohi, the plaza will remain closed for some time, and workers are being asked to call their employers to find out whether they should go to work today.