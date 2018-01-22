Man, 27, suffering from serious injuries after being shot multiple times in Mississauga

A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot several times in Mississauga early Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, around 12:30 a.m.

Police were called to the scene on Acorn Place in Mississauga after a man, 27, was shot multiple times in the abdomen on Monday. (Yanjun Li/CBC)

The man was taken to St. Michael's Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Police, who have not been able to speak with the victim, are on scene and will be canvassing the area shortly.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.