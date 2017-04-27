A young man has died after being shot in Mississauga.

Peel Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Kamar MacIntosh, from Brampton.

Police were called to Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets just before 3:30 p.m.

That's where MacIntosh was found with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

They are still searching for at least one suspect, described as a black male, just under 5 feet fall with a medium build, wearing a baseball cap and black hoodie.

Homicide detectives and police are canvassing the area to collect video surveillance and speak with any potential witnesses.

They ask anyone with information to call Peel Homicide Investigations at (905) 453-3311 ext.3205. Or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477

In a tweet, police said the suspect is believed to be armed.

A stretch of Hurontario Street is closed as police investigate.