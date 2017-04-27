A male victim has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets just before 3:30 p.m.

That's where a victim, whose age is not yet known, was found with serious injuries.

Police are now searching for at least one suspect, described as a black male, just under 5 feet fall with a medium build, wearing a baseball cap and black hoodie.

In a tweet, police said the suspect is believed to be armed.

A stretch of Hurontario Street is closed as police investigate.