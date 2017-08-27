Police in Peel Region have identified a 29-year-old man who was fatally shot in Mississauga Saturday morning as Franc Gabriel Paisley.

Police were called to the area of The Collegeway and Colonial Drive for reports of a shooting at approximately 8 a.m.

That's where officers say they found Paisley in his home with "obvious signs of trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the case and is appealing to witnesses and anyone who may have captured the shooting on video.

On Saturday, police told CBC Toronto they were seeking two suspects — a black female and a black male — who were seen fleeing in a white SUV eastbound on The Collegeway.

Police are calling the incident an isolated one.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide and missing persons bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.