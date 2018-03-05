Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside her Mississauga home.

According to police, the young girl was sleeping when she awoke to a man in her bedroom. He allegedly sexually assaulted her, then fled.

The alleged assault took place around 7 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Hartfield Grove and Warren Drive.

Police arrested the suspect the following day. He is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and break and enter.

He is scheduled to attend a bail hearing Monday.

The Special Victim's Unit is appealing to the public for any leads into the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Peel police.