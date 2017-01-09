Peel Regional Police are warning people to be careful while selling goods online after a man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Mississauga Sunday night while trying to sell his iPhone 7.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. inside an entrance to the Square One Shopping Centre, police say. A 24-year-old man had posted a Kijiji ad in order to sell his iPhone 7 and arranged to meet with a buyer.

When the pair met, the would-be buyer grabbed the smartphone and took off. The victim ran after him and confronted the man, but the suspect punched him in the face and was able to get away, police report.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s with a medium build. He was wearing a grey winter hat, a black jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Const. Bally Saini, a media relations officer with Peel Regional Police, said it's important for people to remember the dangers of selling goods to strangers online.

In an effort to curb this type of crime, police set up an 'exchange zone' in November where people can complete transactions in the safety of a police station parking lot.

Give yourself that extra piece of mind during your sale or purchase #buyandsell for more info https://t.co/s7WbscLvQr pic.twitter.com/H5Nj7T0uNa — @PeelPoliceMedia

The zone consists of two parking spaces outside 22 Division office at 7750 Hurontario St. in Brampton, Ont. The parking spaces are monitored by video cameras, but are not staffed by officers.

"Basically you come in, you do your own exchange, and if you have an issue you can come talk to us," Const. Saini told CBC Toronto. "This hopefully is a deterrent for those who would commit a crime during these kinds of sales."