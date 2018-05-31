Police release new video of Bombay Bhel bombing suspects fleeing blast

Peel Regional Police have released more surveillance video of two suspects fleeing the scene after last week's explosion at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say the short 28-second black and white video also shows one of the suspects nearly being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Thornwood and Forum drives.

Investigators are appealing to the driver of the vehicle to contact police.

On Tuesday, Supt. Rob Ryan told reporters that police believe one of the two suspects who escaped on foot before getting into an unidentified vehicle may have been female. Both were initially believed to be male.

Police are still searching for two suspects caught on security camera, who they say fled the scene immediately after the blast. (Peel Regional Police/Twitter) The first suspect is described as approximately 5'10" to 6' tall with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing dark pants and a baseball cap.

The second suspect was wearing blue jeans and is described as approximately 5'10" to 6' tall with a medium build.

Both suspects wore dark coloured hoodies pulled over their heads and covered their faces with a dark material.

Ryan said investigators are no closer to a motive for the bombing, and that nobody has taken responsibility for it. He said Tuesday the charges against the bombers will include attempted murder.

In the hours following the news conference, police another video of the pair fleeing eastbound from the area. One suspect can be seen running through a residential area in the dark, with the second following more slowly moments later.

Ryan also confirmed that the explosive device detonated at Bombay Bhel contained nails, suggesting it was likely intended to maximize injuries, and said that the bomb is believed to have been homemade.

Peel police were called to the Bombay Bhel restaurant at 5035 Hurontario St. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday about reports of an explosion and multiple injuries. Approximately 40 people were inside at the time, including a number of children under the age of 10.

In all, 15 people were injured — three of whom suffered "critical blast injuries," according to paramedics. All have since been released from hospital. The restaurant itself sustained a "considerable amount of damage," Peel police Chief Jennifer Evans said.

Investigators appeal to witnesses

Police will be canvasing the public from a command post in the area of Thornwood and Forum from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Those with information on the bombing can speak with investigators at the command post.

Police have also established a dedicated task force to work on the case, which has its own, dedicated phone number for people calling with tips.

That task force can be reached at 1-866-966-0616.

Information can also be shared with investigators anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Evans has said there is no indication that the explosion was a terrorist act or a hate crime. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said last week there appeared to be no "nexus to national security" connected to the incident, but that investigators have not yet ruled anything out.