Suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

Peel police say one of the two suspects wanted in connection with last week's bombing at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., may be a female.

Investigators are still searching for the two suspects, captured on surveillance footage and believed to have escaped on foot before getting into an unidentified vehicle. They were initially believed to both be male.

Supt. Rob Ryan of Peel police told reporters at a Tuesday news conference that they are no closer to determining a motive for the explosion, and that nobody has taken credit for it.

Ryan also said police have determined the improvised explosive device was very likely homemade.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Bombay Bhel restaurant at 5035 Hurontario St. at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday about reports of an explosion and multiple injuries. Approximately 40 people were inside at the time, including a number of children under the age of 10.

In all, 15 people were injured — three of whom suffered "critical blast injuries," according to paramedics. All have since been released from hospital. The restaurant itself sustained a "considerable amount of damage," Peel police Chief Jennifer Evans said.

Special task force established

Investigators said Monday they have completed forensic work at the popular Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel following the explosion Thursday. (Martin Trainor/CBC) Within hours of the incident, police released a photo of two suspects wearing hoodies, who they say detonated the explosive inside the restaurant.

The revelation that one of the pair could be female, Ryan said, came from "evidence that's coming to light through witnesses and some other video."

On Monday, police said they had completed their work at the restaurant, which remains closed until further notice. Three other locations remain open, reads a statement on the Bombay Bhel website.

Police have also established a dedicated task force to work on the case, which has its own, dedicated phone number for people calling with tips.

That task force can be reached at 1-866-966-0616.