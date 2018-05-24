Multiple people injured following explosion at Mississauga plaza, police say

There are reports of multiple injuries following an explosion at a Mississauga plaza Thursday night, Peel police say.

Police say they were called to the scene at 10:32 p.m ET in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

An ambulance bus is being brought to the scene, and police are sealing off the plaza.

Two people are being to transported to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.

Police say they have no information on the extent of the injuries.