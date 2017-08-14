A Mississauga man accused of driving a golf cart down a roadway without headlights and hanging off the side of the vehicle on Sunday night has been charged with impaired driving.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about possible impaired driving in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at about 9:11 p.m.

Const. Bancroft Wright, media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, said when officers arrived, they found the man on a golf cart. He allegedly blew over the legal limit, was arrested and has been charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.

The man is due to appear in court on August 25.

Wright said police consider a golf cart to be a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.

"It's still a vehicle," he said.

And police, regardless of the type of vehicle that people are driving, are keeping a close eye on drivers, he said.

"Police are out constantly monitoring the actions of drivers. All efforts will be made to get impaired drivers off the road."