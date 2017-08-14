A Mississauga man accused of driving a golf cart down a roadway without headlights and hanging off the side of the vehicle on Sunday night has been charged with impaired driving.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call about possible impaired driving in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle at about 9:11 p.m.
Const. Bancroft Wright, media relations officer for Peel Regional Police, said when officers arrived, they found the man on a golf cart. He allegedly blew over the legal limit, was arrested and has been charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.
The man is due to appear in court on August 25.
Wright said police consider a golf cart to be a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.
"It's still a vehicle," he said.
And police, regardless of the type of vehicle that people are driving, are keeping a close eye on drivers, he said.
"Police are out constantly monitoring the actions of drivers. All efforts will be made to get impaired drivers off the road."
Another impaired, this time in golf cart! At Glen Erin and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle #Mississauga. Male blew almost 3x legal limit—
