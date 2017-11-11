Peel Regional Police say a male victim has died in an industrial accident in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called around 2:45 p.m. to Menway Court and Alstep Drive, near Derry and Bramalea Roads. When officers arrived they found the male in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed to CBC Toronto that the victim had been pronounced dead on scene. Investigators believe he was struck by his own vehicle.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.