Man, 19, dead after stabbing at Mississauga house party

A man, 19, has died in hospital after he was stabbed many times in the chest while attending a Mississauga house party early Saturday, police and paramedics say.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the stabbing at a home on Tradewind Drive, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road West, at about 1:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the young Mississauga man suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," police said in a news release on Saturday.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Peel Regional Police cruisers gather at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. (David Ritchie/CBC) Police said the man's name will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Const. Bally Saini, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said a lot of people were believed to be at the party.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Saini could not confirm whether or not the party was a graduation party.

Jay Szymanski, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said the man was stabbed "multiple times" in the chest.

Homicide unit investigating

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident," police said in the news release.

Police have not released a description of a suspect but said they will release one once it becomes available.

It is not known if a weapon has been recovered.

The death is Peel Region's 10th homicide of the year.

Officers are currently collecting evidence at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashboard camera video, surveillance video or with other information to call Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.

