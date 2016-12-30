Police may explain today the cause of an explosion that killed two people, levelled a house and damaged much of a Mississauga, Ont., neighbourhood last summer.

Representatives of Peel Regional Police, Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, the Ontario Fire Marshal and Mayor Bonnie Crombie are set to hold a joint news conference at police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The explosion destroyed the home at 4201 Hickory Dr. on the afternoon of June 28. The bodies of the owners, Dianne Page and Robert Nadler, were later found amid the rubble. Investigators have been looking into the explosion for months, but haven't said what caused the blast.

At the time, residents and those in the area said the explosion felt like an earthquake or a bomb that had gone off. A plume of smoke could be seen across Mississauga, the city on Toronto's western border.

Meanwhile, debris — including dozens of disturbing handwritten notes that residents said appeared to be the work of someone who was in pain and asking forgiveness for something they were about to do — was left scattered across the neighbourhood.

A number of homes in the area were seriously damaged as a result of the explosion, and more than 30 still remain empty as repairs continue.