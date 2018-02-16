Police are looking for a driver suspected of striking and killing a woman as she crossed the street in Mississauga and then fled the scene Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove around 8:40 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was not at a marked intersection when she crossed into a southbound lane of Mavis Road and was struck.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

Witnesses have told police that the suspect vehicle is a small white compact car. Investigators are "appealing to the conscience of the driver to turn him or herself in," said a police news release.

They are also asking auto body shops "to keep an eye out for anything unusual and give us a call if they see anything suspicious," Peel police Const. Harinder Sohi told CBC Toronto.

The car's front windshield will be damaged, police said.

Anyone with information, including surveillance or dash-cam footage, is asked to call the Peel police major collision bureau 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 800-222-TIPS.