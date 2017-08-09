A teacher who allegedly had relationships with two teenage students at a Catholic high school in Mississauga, Ont., is facing several sexual assault-related charges, Peel Regional Police say.

According to investigators, the relationships occurred between January 2016 and May 2017 with students at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.

Police have not released the gender or exact age of the students involved. It's also not clear if the victims were taught by the accused.

A 44-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

The suspect is a veteran teacher who taught with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board for 15 years, a news release said.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Wednesday.

Police say they believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to call the special victims unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.