A garage fire that slightly injured one person in Mississauga early Saturday has forced a family out of its home temporarily due to smoke and water damage, a fire official says.

The fire that destroyed a garage on Wintergrove Gardens, near Creditview Road and Bristol Road West, caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and burned through the garage roof, which was connected to the home. But the flames did not spread to the house.

Peel Regional Police taped off part of the street as Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services brought the fire under control. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Platoon Chief Stephane Malo, spokesperson for Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, said the fire department received a call about the garage fire at 12:50 a.m. It was initially reported as a house fire.

Fire crews responded within five minutes and the fire was contained by 12:57 a.m. But crews were still on the scene as of 2 p.m. on Saturday and had not yet released the scene to the property owner.

"The people who live in the home won't be able to reside there for some time," Malo said.

Malo declined to say how long he thinks they will be out of the home but said the house will need to be repaired because of the damage done by smoke and water used to fight the fire. He added the fire is not considered suspicious.

"It is believed to be accidental in nature," he said.

Malo said paramedics treated one person at the scene for minor injuries but that person was not taken to hospital.

The fire has caused an estimated $150,000 in damage because it destroyed the garage. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

When crews arrived at the residence, they found the garage fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued a man still in the house on the second floor. Crews brought him to safety. Everyone else was able to get out on their own.

Const. Rachel Gibbs, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said police helped fire crews evacuate nearby homes temporarily as a precaution as firefighters worked on the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

About 30 firefighters and seven trucks responded to the blaze.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted but is not expected to attend because no one was seriously injured in the fire and it was contained to the garage.

Currently @ scene of house fire Great work by @MississaugaFES @IAFF1212 clearing occupants from house Assessing 4 pts with smoke inhalation pic.twitter.com/YDRyFqCuox — @Peel_Paramedics