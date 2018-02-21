A handful of residents who live near Old Derry Road in Mississauga are experiencing flooding from the Credit River but no homes have been evacuated yet.

One resident called Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for help with a large volume of river water that was pooling in backyards. Some of the residences, located in the neighbourhood of Meadowvale Village, are on a flood plain.

Water has reached the main floor of at least one residence, according to Tim Mereu, director of watershed management for the Credit Valley Conservation Authority, a provincially regulated agency.

Evacuations are still possible, he added.

A flood warning remains in place for Mississauga after heavy rain combined with melting snow is causing water levels in the Credit River to rise. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Mereu said the Credit River is still rising and the authority has not yet lifted its flood warning for its watershed because the fast-moving water is considered dangerous. Residents are advised to stay away from its banks.

Up to two feet of water was reported in some residences on Tuesday night, according to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

Officials working to clear drains of debris

Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in place for Mississauga after heavy rain combined with melting snow is causing water levels in the Credit River to rise.

Mickey Frost, director of works operation and maintenance for the city of Mississauga, said in an email on Wednesday that the city is not experiencing "significant" flooding. There is no flooding on city roadways but some minor residential flooding has been reported.

A home near Old Derry Road in Meadowvale Village in Mississauga sits very close to high water. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

On Tuesday, the city said in its flood warning that ice in the Credit River is beginning to break up as water nears the top of the bank and that could increase the likelihood of flooding from ice jams.

Flooding reported in Credit River watershed

According to conservation authority, flooding has been reported in a number of areas in the Credit River watershed, including Orangeville, and the communities of Hillsburgh, Inglewood and Terra Cotta. There is also flooding near Caledon Lake.

Ice jams may be possible in Mississauga neighbourhoods of Churchville, Meadowvale and Streetsville, the conservation said.

The city of Mississauga says its crews are working to ensure drains are clear of debris so water can flow through freely. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The city of Mississauga is urging residents to do the following to stay safe and reduce potential damage:

Avoid walking or driving in flooded areas.

Stay away from creeks, rivers, streams and frozen bodies of water.

Clear debris from catch basins near homes and businesses, as long as it is safe to do so.

Call 311 to report blocked catch basins or road flooding in neighbourhoods.

Do not open sewer manholes under any circumstances.