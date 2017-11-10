Peel Regional Police have now released a photo of the man they're searching for in connection with a number of suspicious fires that forced dozens of people out of a Mississauga apartment complex on Nov. 5.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Mark Blair, of no fixed address, on several charges, including disregard for human life, damage to property, criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death.

Investigators believe Blair is actively evading arrest and is dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say Blair is known to operate a 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan with the Ontario license plate CBTP488.

Investigators say the fire was "deliberately" set on one of the floors of the Mississauga building. (Submitted)

Emergency crews responded to multiple calls from residents of a building on Park Road East, near the intersection Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Firefighters and police arrived to discover that a car parked outside the building was on fire.

"There was smoke in several areas of the building," Const. Mark Fischer, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Sunday.

No one was hurt but investigators say the fire was "deliberately" set on one of the floors of the building and to the vehicle. The fire caused "considerable damage" to both, police said.

On Nov. 5, Firefighters and police arrived to discover that a car parked outside the Mississauga building was on fire. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

A resident of the building told CBC Toronto that at least one other fire was set outside the front door of a unit on the fourth floor. According to the resident, a small child and young boy were among those inside the apartment when the fire started.

Peel's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau is assisting the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal's investigation into the fires.

Investigators are calling on anyone with information or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.