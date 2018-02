Mississauga Road is closed between Indian Road and Wateska Boulevard after a house fire broke out early Friday morning.

Mississauga Fire Services said they put out the fire after getting called just after 4:00 a.m. for the two-alarm fire on Arrowhead Road.

According Const. Harinder Sohi of Peel Regional Police, there were no injuries, but Mississauga Fire remains on the scene in case of flare-ups.

The house in question is undergoing renovations, according to Sohi.

Police are asking people to avoid the area due to the number of emergency vehicles.