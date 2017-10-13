A 70-year-old woman is dead after being pulled from a fire at a Mississauga home, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey home on Galloway Crescent in the Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads area just after 8 p.m.

Two others and an unspecified number of tenants from the home's basement managed to escape unharmed.

The woman, meanwhile was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.