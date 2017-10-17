Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga.
The pedestrian was struck at Dixie Road and Rathburn Road East, and the driver did not remain at the scene, according to Peel police.
Police said Dixie Road is closed between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Rathburn Road East in both directions, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.
Dixie Rd closed between Burnhamthorpe Rd E and Rathburn Rd E in both directions. Please avoid area if possible.—
@PeelPoliceMedia