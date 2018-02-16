Business owners and residents are starting to return to their units at the scene of last weekend's explosion at a strip mall in Mississauga, according to the city's fire chief.

Business owners were already at their units Friday morning to assess the damage, determine what repairs are necessary "and get ready to open their businesses again," Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett told reporters.

Residents will be allowed to return to their units as of 1 p.m., when they can meet with city staff, police and officials with Enbridge Gas to ensure their homes are ready for them to move back in.

"This is a good day for us in terms of returning people back," Beckett said.

Emergency crews were called to the strip mall in the area of Agnes and Hurontario streets shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a loud explosion. The mall includes both commercial businesses and private residences.

The blast left three people injured, caused widespread damage and forced officials to evacuate nearby apartments.

At least one-third of the building where the explosion occurred collapsed. Firefighters also struggled to control the ensuing blaze because the blast compromised a nearby natural gas line. The fire was finally put out after about 24 hours.

Buildings inspected, road reopened

On Friday, Beckett provided some concrete numbers on the explosion's impact. Some 104 businesses were directly affected, as were 24 residential units, he said. Fifty-eight residents were provided shelter through the Red Cross, Peel Region social services and the city's office of emergency management.

Those who were injured "are doing well," he said.

Asked whether the businesses and residences were safe, Beckett said officials with the city's building department ensured they were structurally sound, while fire inspectors also went through the units. Enbridge Gas will also determine whether gas-powered appliances are up to today's standards. The complex is decades old.

"I can assure you we would not put people back in their homes if they were unsafe as it relates to fire, building or gas," Beckett said.

The building where the blast occurred will be fenced off and engineers will be brought in to assess the damage there, he said.

Beckett also announced that Hurontario Street was mostly reopened Friday. Three northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open to traffic.

Beckett said the Office of the Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the explosion, and its work at the site is expected to last through Saturday. However, it could be months before the cause of the blast is determined and released.

Meanwhile, Coun. Nando Iannicca, whose ward includes the blast site, said a community meeting will be held next Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at T.L. Kennedy Secondary School, which had to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday while officials confirmed it was structurally sound. The school reopened Wednesday.