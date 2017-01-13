Residents of a Mississauga neighbourhood rocked by an explosion more than half a year ago had a chance to ask police about their investigation on Thursday, but many did not find the answer they most wanted to hear.

"I want to know when we're moving in," said resident Mena Suh.

Her Rathburn Road townhouse has been shuttered since the explosion on Hickory Drive. Last month, police revealed that a double suicide triggered the blast last June 28.

At first, Suh's insurance provider said it would be between four and six months before she could return home. Now, the company says it could be a year and a half.

"I want to know why the insurance companies are road-blocking us left, right and centre, not disclosing everything, what everything is costing," she said.

She said neighbours are sharing information, rather than getting it from official channels. She's also worried that she will run out of insurance money in April, but has been told she won't be able to move back to her home until December.

"I'm going to have a mortgage, maintenance and rent. Two seniors and a cat? It's not going to happen," she said.

Suh's neighbour, Sandra Marasovic, has been told the same thing, and is having similar problems with her insurance company.

"I'd like to see a little more action from them," she said. "I'd like to see more meetings and more updates on what's going on."

Sandra Marasovic says she would like more updates about the clean-up process and when she and other residents might return to their homes. (CBC)

Police said Thursday they hoped the meeting would give residents "some closure" about what happened.

"We just want to make sure they know we're available to offer any assistance with regards to the investigation," Peel police Sgt. Josh Colley told reporters Thursday.

But Marasovic said police likely aren't the ones who can answer the questions residents have about their insurance problems and other details about their displacement.

"I think really maybe a good lawyer is the only person who can answer some of those questions," she said.

In addition to the two people killed — homeowners Dianne Page and Robert Nadler — the blast destroyed the couple's home, severely damaged dozens of others and displaced hundreds of residents.

As of late December, 33 homes remained empty.

Marasovic said that at first, she wasn't concerned about what happened inside the Page and Nadler home because, "regardless of what happened in that home, our situation doesn't change."

But she became more interested in learning the details after hearing it was a double suicide.

"It's bizarre," she said. "It's too bizarre."

In the meantime, Marasovic said she is left unprepared for spending months outside her home. She's had to buy a lot, but also ask to borrow things from friends and family.

Meanwhile, she's preparing for another temporary relocation, her fifth move since the explosion.