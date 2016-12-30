Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans and other officials will hold a press conference Friday to provide updates on the house explosion that occurred in June that killed two people.

The press conference is expected to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET at Peel police headquarters.

The explosion occurred on June 28 at a home on 4201 Hickory Dr., in Mississauga, about 30 kilometres west of Toronto. The bodies of the owners, Diane Page and Robert Nadler, were later found amid the rubble. Investigators have been looking ino the explosion for months, but haven't said what caused the blast.