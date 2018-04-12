Man, woman in critical condition after shooting in Brampton
Peel police say they were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way at 8:30p.m.
Peel police say officers, tactical units, and K9 teams are on the scene
A man and woman were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting west of Toronto Thursday night, according to Peel paramedics.
Emergency crews were called to a residential neighbourhood in the area of Clementine Drive and Pergola Way in Brampton at 8:30p.m. Uniformed officers, tactical units, and K9 teams are on the scene.
