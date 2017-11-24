A Mississauga doctor has been charged with voyeurism after colleagues complained about a camera placed in an employee washroom, Peel regional police say.

Two female victims advised police about the camera at the Lakeshore Cawthra Medical Centre, located at 680 Silver Creek Blvd in Mississauga, where they work.

The Milton man, 45, has been charged with two counts of voyeurism and has been released on a promise to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators from 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.

You can also submit information anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word "PEEL" and then your tip.