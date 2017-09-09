Peel Regional Police say an early morning crash has left two people dead in Mississauga.

Police said the intersection of Avonhead Road and Lakeshore Road West, where the crash occurred, is closed following the crash.

Supt. Steve Walker, spokesperson for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, declined to confirm that two people died in the crash but said one person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Walker said paramedics received a call about the crash at 4 a.m.

Double Fatal: Two pronounced on scene of a crash at Avonhead Rd and Lakeshore Rd in Mississauga. Car left roadway and rolled. pic.twitter.com/DpK0axPh6q — @LateNightCam

A vehicle travelling southbound on Avonhead Road appeared to have gone through the intersection at Lake Shore Road West where Avonhead ends.

The car rolled and ended up in the bushes on its side.

Police said the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.