Firefighters in Mississauga battled a blaze on Sunday that was ignited by a "substantial explosion" that injured three people, caused widespread damage and forced an evacuation of nearby apartments.

Emergency crews first responded to a strip mall in the area of Agnes and Hurontario Streets, near Dundas Street, at 7:28 a.m. after multiple reports of a loud explosion. The mall houses both commercial businesses and private residences.

"There was a huge sound. We all got up," said Sami Mohamed, who lives in a nearby apartment. "My kids were crying."

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that at least one third of the building had collapsed, and that three people inside a residence next to the blast site had moved to an upper level floor to avoid the flames. Aerial ladders were used to rescue the three from the fire that broke out following the blast.

According to Mississauga fire chief Tim Beckett, staff at a fire station north of the blast site and Mississauga's city manager — who lives nearby — felt the explosion.

Jay Szymanski, spokesperson for Peel paramedics, said the three people were transported to a local hospital from the scene. One man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, while a woman and child were both taken for treatment of minor injuries.

Two other people who had been walking in the vicinity of the strip mall when the explosion went off were treated by paramedics at the scene but did not require transport to hospital.

The building is significantly damaged and continues to burn. Firefighters have struggled to knock down the blaze because the blast compromised gas lines, Beckett said.

"It'll burn until we get the gas turned off," he said, adding that Enbridge Gas crews are on scene. The crews will have to excavate a section of ground before they can shut down the line.

Residents in the area reported hearing and feeling an explosion shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. (CBC)

"This is going to be a long event," Beckett said.

Freezing rain is also making things difficult for fire crews as they deal with slippery, icy conditions.

The explosion shattered glass windows in storefronts across the street and structurally damaged a nearby apartment building. The building was evacuated and residents are being kept in a warming centre for now, Beckett said.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been called and will work with fire investigators to determine what may have caused the explosion.

According to Beckett, it is likely that fire crews will not reach the epicentre of the explosion until Monday, making it impossible to speculate on the cause on Sunday.

Hurontario Street is closed in both directions from Dundas Street to Hillcrest Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until the scene has been fully secured.

A spokesperson for Peel police said Hurontario Street will remain closed to traffic for the rest of Sunday, and possibly into Monday.