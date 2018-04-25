Skip to Main Content
Mississauga apartment fire sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a low-rise apartment building in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Fire in low-rise building began early Wednesday morning

CBC News ·
A firefighter stands outside the apartment building where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The Mississauga Fire Department say they were called to an address on Paisley Boulevard East, near the intersection of Hurontario Street and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at 2:15 a.m.

Peel paramedics say two people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation related injuries.

The fire was put out, and other residents were allowed to return to their units.

