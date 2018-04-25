Mississauga apartment fire sends 2 people to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out in a low-rise apartment building in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

The Mississauga Fire Department say they were called to an address on Paisley Boulevard East, near the intersection of Hurontario Street and the Queen Elizabeth Way, at 2:15 a.m.

Fire - 27 Paisley Blvd East. Fire in a low rise apartment building. Two people to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. Other residents allowed to return to units. <a href="https://twitter.com/MississaugaFES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MississaugaFES</a> on scene. <a href="https://t.co/GoQ9YTCK6N">pic.twitter.com/GoQ9YTCK6N</a> —@LateNightCam

Peel paramedics say two people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation related injuries.

The fire was put out, and other residents were allowed to return to their units.